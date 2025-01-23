Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Gold, silver prices on January 23: Precious metal rate fall amid weak demand | Check latest rates

Gold, silver prices on January 23: Precious metal rate fall amid weak demand | Check latest rates

Gold, silver prices on January 23: In India, gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 23, 2025 11:05 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 11:08 IST
Gold price today, silver prices on January 23, Gold price on January 23, Precious metal rate fall, g
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold, silver prices on January 23.

Gold, silver prices on January 23: Gold and silver prices are closely monitored and keenly watched by many people in India, whether for buying jewellery, making investments, or keeping track of the market trends. These prices fluctuate on a daily basis, influenced by factors such as global market trends, the performance of the rupee against the dollar, and seasonal demand, especially during festivals and wedding seasons. 

Take a look at the current gold and silver prices in key Indian cities. 

Gold and silver rates today

The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 82,100 per 10 grams on January 23. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 8,200. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 75,260 per 10 grams. On January 23, 24-carat gold prices decreased to Rs 81,220 for 10 grams, while silver fell to Rs 96,400 per kilogram.

Gold rate in Mumbai on January 23

The Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 82,100/10 grams today. On January 22, the gold was available for Rs 81,220/10 grams.

Gold rate in Delhi on January 23

On January 23, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 81,220/10 grams for 24 carat. The gold was quoted at Rs 8,122/10 grams for 22 carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata on January 23

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 82,100/10 grams, today, January 23. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 75,260/10 grams for 22 carat.

Gold rate in Chennai on January 23

On January 23, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 82,100/10 grams for 24 carat gold and 22 carat was priced at Rs 75,260/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai on January 23

Related Stories
Gold price today January 3: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 3: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 7: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 7: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 8: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 8: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 9: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price today January 9: Check rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates here

Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates here

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 96,400/Kg on January 23, while it was priced at Rs 96,500/Kg on the previous day.

Silver rate in Delhi on January 23

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 96,400/Kg on January 23. The price of silver for 10 gram Rs 9,640/gram on January 23.

Silver rate in Kolkata on January 23

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 96,400/Kg and for 10 gram, it was priced Rs 9,640.

Silver rate in Chennai on January 23

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 23, is Rs 1,03,900/Kg and for 10 gram it is priced at Rs 1,039.

Factors which affect gold prices in India

International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates primarily influence gold prices in India. Together, these factors determine the daily gold rates across the country. With constantly changing market conditions, investors and traders monitor fluctuations closely. Staying updated is crucial for effectively navigating dynamic trends.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement