Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates in Chennai, Bengaluru

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 22, 2025: Gold prices experienced remained steady on Wednesday (January 22). The cost of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 8,141.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The cost of 22-carat gold in India is Rs 7,468.3 per gram, reflecting no change.
The price fluctuation of 24-carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.26%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.5%. The current price of silver in India is Rs 99,500.0 per kg, reflecting no change.
Gold rates and silver prices in South Cities are as follows-
Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India
Gold Rate in Chennai
Gold Rate in Chennai is Rs 81,261.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,121.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,101.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Bengaluru
Gold Rate today in Bengaluru is Rs 81,255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,115.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,095.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Hyderabad
Gold Rate in Hyderabad is Rs 81,269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,129.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,109.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam is Rs 81,277.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,137.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,117.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Vijayawada
Gold Rate in Vijayawada is Rs 81,275.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,135.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,115.0/10 grams.
Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India
Silver Prices in Chennai
Silver Prices in Chennai is Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,03,800.0/Kg.
Silver Prices in Bengaluru
Silver Prices in Bengaluru is Rs 98,500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 98,500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 95,700.0/Kg.
Silver Prices in Hyderabad
Silver Prices in Hyderabad is Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,04,400.0/Kg.
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,02,800.0/Kg.Silver Prices in Vijayawada
Silver Prices in Vijayawada is Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,200.0/Kg.
Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices
- Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
- Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
- Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
- Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
- World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
- Insights from Jewellers: Jewellers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.