Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates in Chennai, Bengaluru

Gold, Silver price on January 22: The changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of silver as an investment.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 11:41 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 11:49 IST
Gold price on January 22, Silver price on January 22, gold price today, Gold price on January 22
Image Source : PIXABAY Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 22, 2025: Gold prices experienced remained steady on Wednesday (January 22). The cost of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 8,141.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The cost of 22-carat gold in India is Rs 7,468.3 per gram, reflecting no change.

The price fluctuation of 24-carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.26%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.5%. The current price of silver in India is Rs 99,500.0 per kg, reflecting no change.

Gold rates and silver prices in South Cities are as follows- 

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate in Chennai is Rs 81,261.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,121.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,101.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bengaluru

Gold Rate today in Bengaluru is Rs 81,255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,115.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,095.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Gold Rate in Hyderabad is Rs 81,269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,129.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,109.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam is Rs 81,277.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,137.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,117.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Gold Rate in Vijayawada is Rs 81,275.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,135.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,115.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Silver Prices in Chennai is Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,03,800.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Bengaluru

Silver Prices in Bengaluru is Rs 98,500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 98,500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 95,700.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Silver Prices in Hyderabad is Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,04,400.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,02,800.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Silver Prices in Vijayawada is Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,200.0/Kg. 

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
  • Insights from Jewellers: Jewellers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements. 
