Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates in Chennai, Bengaluru

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 22, 2025: Gold prices experienced remained steady on Wednesday (January 22). The cost of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 8,141.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The cost of 22-carat gold in India is Rs 7,468.3 per gram, reflecting no change.

The price fluctuation of 24-carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.26%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.5%. The current price of silver in India is Rs 99,500.0 per kg, reflecting no change.

Gold rates and silver prices in South Cities are as follows-

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate in Chennai is Rs 81,261.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,121.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,101.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bengaluru

Gold Rate today in Bengaluru is Rs 81,255.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,115.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,095.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Gold Rate in Hyderabad is Rs 81,269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,129.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,109.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam is Rs 81,277.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,137.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,117.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Gold Rate in Vijayawada is Rs 81,275.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-01-2025 was Rs 81,135.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 80,115.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Silver Prices in Chennai is Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,03,800.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Bengaluru

Silver Prices in Bengaluru is Rs 98,500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 98,500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 95,700.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Silver Prices in Hyderabad is Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,07,200.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,04,400.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam is Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,02,800.0/Kg.

Silver Prices in Vijayawada is Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver price on 21-01-2025 was Rs 1,08,000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-01-2025 was Rs 1,05,200.0/Kg.

