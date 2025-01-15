Gold price on January 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold and Silver price.

Gold price on January 15: Gold prices in India stayed on the higher side today (January 15), in line with prevailing market trends. The 24-carat gold, celebrated for its exceptional purity, remains a popular choice among buyers. On the other hand, 22-carat gold continues to captivate jewellery lovers with its durability and classic appeal, making it a preferred option for long-term investment.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 79,950, while 22-carat gold was Rs 73,290. Silver was trading at Rs 94,600 per kilogram.

Gold Prices in major Indian cities today are as follows

Retail price of Gold per gram

The retail gold price per gram is the amount customers pay for one gram of gold, usually quoted in Indian Rupees. This rate varies daily, influenced by global economic trends, geopolitical events, and the interplay of supply and demand.

The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 78,310 per 10 grams on January 15, no change from yesterday’s selling price. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 7,831. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 71,784 per 10 grams.

Gold rate in Mumbai on January 15

The Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 78,310/10 grams today. On January 14, the gold was available for Rs 78,310/10 grams. A week back, on January 08, gold was sold for Rs 77,860/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai on January 15

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 90,550/Kg on January 15, while it was priced at Rs 90,450/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,900.

Gold rate in Delhi on January 15

On January 15, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 78,170/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 78,180/10 grams on January 14. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 77,720/10 grams a week ago.

Silver rate in Delhi on January 15

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 90,400/Kg on January 15. The price of silver was Rs 90,300/Kg on January 14. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 90,740/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata on January 15

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 78,210/10 grams, today, January 15. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 78,210/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 77,750/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata on January 15

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 90,430/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 90,330/Kg on January 14. Last week on January 08, the metal was trading at Rs 90,780/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai on January 15

On January 15, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 78,540/10 grams. On January 14, it was quoted for Rs 78,540/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 78,080/10 grams in Chennai.

Silver rate in Chennai on January 15

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 15, is Rs 90,820/Kg. On January 14, the price of silver was Rs 90,720/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,160/Kg a week ago.

MCX Futures on January 15

The gold MCX futures contract with the expiry of February 05, was quoted for Rs 78,139 per 10 gm. While the futures contracts for silver with the March 2025 expiry on MCX futures were trading at Rs 90,560 per kg.

Factors which affect gold prices in India

International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates primarily influence gold prices in India. Together, these factors determine the daily gold rates across the country. In India, gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals. With constantly changing market conditions, investors and traders monitor fluctuations closely. Staying updated is crucial for effectively navigating dynamic trends.