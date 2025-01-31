Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metal shines, check rates in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai on January 31

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY On MCX, gold April futures contracts hit a new of Rs 83,357 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today, Silver Price Today: Yellow metal continues to shine and soared to a new all-time high of USD 2,859 per ounce (28.34 gm) today. This is a sharp increase of 37 per cent over the past year. On MCX, gold April futures contracts hit a new of Rs 83,357 per 10 grams. Last seen, it was trading at 82,293 - a gain of around 0.30 per cent from the previous close of Rs 82,044.

On the other hand, silver March futures contracts were trading at 93,631 per kg - up by 0.20 per cent from the previous close of Rs 93,446.

The surge comes as investors seek safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainties, particularly following a fresh decline in US Treasury bond yields and concerns over trade policies proposed by former US President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Friday, both the metals settled on a positive note in the domestic and international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at Rs 82,044 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.45 per cent and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 93,446 per kilogram with a gain of 1.72 per cent.

Gold, silver rates in Mumbai on January 31

The rate of 24K yellow in Mumbai is Rs 84,330/10 grams today. The price of silver is Rs 99,500 per kg on January 31 in the financial capital.

Gold, silver rates in Kolkata on January 31

The 24K gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 84,330/10 grams, today, January 31. The price of silver is Rs 99,500 per kg on January 31 in Kolkata.

Gold, silver rates in Chennai on January 31

The 24K gold rate in Chennai was Rs 84,330/10 grams, today, January 31. The price of silver is Rs 1,07,00 per kg on January 31 in Chennai.

Gold, silver rates in Delhi on January 31

The 24K gold rate in Delhi was Rs 84,480/10 grams, today, January 31. The price of silver is Rs 99,500 per kg on January 31 in Delhi.

Gold, silver rates in Lucknow on January 31

The 24K gold rate in Lucknow was Rs 84,480/10 grams, today, January 31. The price of silver is Rs 99,500 per kg on January 31 in Delhi.