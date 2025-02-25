Global Investors Summit 2025: Industrialists announce major investment proposals in Madhya Pradesh While Adani promised Rs 1.10 lakh crore in pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy, Reliance committed Rs 60,000 crore to set up biofuel projects in the state.

A large number of investment proposals were received on the first day of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2025, which began on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Industrialists from across the country and the world have announced investment in Bhopal. In this, intention-to-invest, MoUs and investment proposals worth Rs 22 lakh 50 thousand 657 crore were received.

The state government believes that the investment proposal will create 13 lakh 43 thousand 468 new jobs.

Speaking at the eighth edition of the Madhya Pradesh investment summit, Adani promised another Rs 1 lakh crore in a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal-gasification project for which the ports-to-power conglomerate is in talks with the state government.

Let us take a look at how many new jobs are expected to be created in which sector:

Sector Investment Proposal (in crores) New Employment Opportunities New and Renewable Energy 5,21,279 1,46,592 D.I.P.I.P. 4,94,314 3,04,775 Department of Minerals and Resources 3,22,536 55,494 Urban Development and Housing 1,97,597 2,31,376 Energy 1,47,990 20,180 Public Works Department 1,30,000 - Tourism 64,850 1,23,799 Science and Technology 64,174 1,83,144 Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment 43,326 51,027 MSME 21,706 1,32,226 Public Health and Family Welfare 17,205 49,237 Higher Education 7,043 15,346 Horticulture and Food Processing 4,729 8,871 Medicine, Education 3,908 9,401

NTPC-NGEL (NTPC Green Energy Ltd) and MPPGCL (Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 GW worth of renewable power generation in the state, with an intent to invest Rs 1,20,000 crore in the energy sector.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said his firm and its subsidiaries and joint venture partners will invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore in setting up 20 gigawatts of renewable power generation capacity in Madhya Pradesh. NTPC will also look at investing another Rs 80,000 crore in two sites of greenfield nuclear power plants in the state.

According to the report 'Envisioning Madhya Pradesh Economy@2047', the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the state can rise to USD 2.1 trillion (Rs 248.6 lakh crore) by 2047-48, growing at a CAGR of 8.

6 per cent, from the current USD 164.7 billion (Rs 13.6 lakh crore).

With a proactive state government dedicated to boosting investment and driving growth, Madhya Pradesh is well-placed to increase its contribution to India's GDP from the current 4.6 per cent to 6 per cent by 2047-48, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.