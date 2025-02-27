Get ready to pay more! Domestic airfares at Delhi airport can increase up to 2 per cent - Here's why Yield per passenger. or passenger yield, is a metric that measures the average amount of revenue earned per passenger mile. For example, the YPP at Rs 478 at Bangalore, Rs 533 at Chennai and Rs 637 at Kolkata.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, has proposed a tariff hike at the Delhi airport. According to a top official, once implemented, this will result in a 1.5 to 2 per cent increase in domestic airfares for passengers.

For the uninitiated, the DIAL has proposed different user fees for economy and business class passengers as well as for peak and off-peak hours.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has an annual passenger handling capacity of around 109 million.

According to DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipurian, the Yield Per Passenger (YPP) will go up to Rs 370 once the higher tariffs are approved. Currently, the tariff is at Rs 145.

What is YPP?

Yield per passenger. or passenger yield, is a metric that measures the average amount of revenue earned per passenger mile. It includes airline and passenger charges.

This is a key indicator of how profitable a market is and also helps traveler compare the cost of air travel for different routes.

For example, the YPP at Rs 478 at Bangalore, Rs 533 at Chennai and Rs 637 at Kolkata.

The YPP at Heathrow airport in London is Rs 3,100, at Schipol in Amsterdam Rs 1,507, Hong Kong Rs 946 and Paris Rs 1,770, among others, he said, adding that the figures will vary as per dollar rates.

DIAL is working on upgrading the facilities at the airport, which has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Since taking over the airport in 2006, DIAL has invested Rs 30,000 crore, and Rs 25,000 crore has been given as part of revenue sharing to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A dividend of Rs 192 crore has been given during this period, Jaipuriar noted.

DIAL's accumulated loss is around Rs 2,900 crore till December 2024.

Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) on Wednesday said the variable tariff model proposed by DIAL represents a well-balanced and globally recognised approach that promotes affordability while ensuring financial viability.

