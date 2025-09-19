Geo-survey completed on Rs 15,000-crore Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida-Greater Noida RRTS corridor The proposed corridor has received a budgetary outlay of Rs 15,000 crore and is designed to support a top speed of 180 kmph, an NCRTC communique by the Haryana government reads.

Mumbai:

The geotechnical survey for the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) aimed at connecting Greater Noida, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram has been completed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the corridor will also connect the Ghaziabad-Jewar airport link.

The HT report quotes a senior NCRTC official as saying, “The geotechnical survey of the proposed RRTS alignment has been carried out. The length of the line will be 60 kilometers, and it will connect Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.”

Number of stations likely to be increased

The official has also indicated that the number of stations, slated to be 6, is also likely to increase. The proposed corridor has received a budgetary outlay of Rs 15,000 crore and is designed to support a top speed of 180 kmph, an NCRTC communique by the Haryana government reads.

Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida RRTS corridor approved

Meanwhile, the Haryana government also approved the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida RRTS corridor, which saw the start of works related to the detailed project report (DPR).

Starting from Iffco Chowk in Gurugram, the alignment is proposed to have its first station near Sector 29 on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

More stops are being planned

It will pass through the Iffco Chowk Metro station, Ardee City Road, and Wazirabad, and further connect Golf Course Road and Sector 56. Finally, it’ll reach the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

More stops are being planned at the Sector 85-86 junction, Bata Chowk, and Sector 54 in Faridabad.

Moreover, the Haryana chief secretary has reviewed the progress being made in the RRTS projects, which is being implemented by NCRTC in the state.

The report quotes a state government spokesperson as saying, “The approval for the Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida/Greater Noida Namo Bharat Corridor was granted in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on May 5, 2025, following NCRTC’s formal request. Work on its DPR has since commenced, marking significant progress on another crucial intercity transportation link.”