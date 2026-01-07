GDP to grow by 7.4% in FY2025-26: Govt's advance estimates Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 201.90 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, against the Provisional Estimates (PE) of GDP for the FY 2024-25 of Rs 187.97 lakh crore.

New Delhi:

The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of better performance of manufacturing and services sectors, as per the government data released on Wednesday.

According to the first advance estimates of national income released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), manufacturing and construction are estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7 per cent.

Key Highlights: