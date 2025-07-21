GDA to auction prime residential, commercial, institutional plots - Check key dates and locations The auction will include a wide range of plots, including plots for banks and CNG filling stations as well as industrial and commercial spaces, GDA Additional Secretary Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

In a major development for prospective real estate investors, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has announced that an auction of residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial plots under various development schemes will take place on July 30 at the Hindi Bhawan auditorium. The auction will offer a major opportunity for individuals and businesses that seek to purchase property across notable locations in the city.

The auction will include a wide range of plots, including plots for banks and CNG filling stations as well as industrial and commercial spaces, GDA Additional Secretary Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

Plots for the residential and commercial categories to be auctioned are located in the following areas:

Ambedkar Road District Centre

Kaushambi Yojna Block-A

Indirapuram Nyaykhand-1 and Vistar Block A & B

Karpuripuram Yojna, Patelnagar D-Block

Shaktikhand-4, Gyankhand-1 and 3

UP Border Pocket-A

Indraprastha Yojna Pocket-H

Plots for the educational and medical institutions categories to be auctioned are located in the following areas:

Kaushambi Yojna

Vaishali Yojna Sector-3 and 6

Koyal Enclave

Indirapuram Nyaykhand-

Pratap Vihar Sector-11 D-Block (for school, hospital, health centre, and nursing home use)

Additionally, the GDA will lease out 10 community-use kiosks situated in the vehicle-free zone of RDC Rajnagar for a duration of three years.

Those interested in buying the properties can visit the official website of the Ghaziabad Development Authority to get detailed information. Buyers can undertake an inspection of the site locations of the plots before the auction. Notably, the authority has made special arrangements for on-site visits, seeking to help potential buyers evaluate the properties.

164 Properties Available

The auction presents a valuable opportunity for investors seeking premium real estate across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors in Ghaziabad.

According to reports, 164 vacant properties will be included in the auction. Individuals interested in purchasing these properties can obtain the form from an HDFC Bank branch. The last date for submitting the completed form is July 28, 2025. A draft of 10 per cent of the property price must be deposited along with the form.