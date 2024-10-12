Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Gautam Adani emerges as highest wealth gainer in Forbes India Rich List 2024

Gautam Adani's net worth increased to USD 116 billion- USD 48 billion higher than the previous year's and highest by any Indian in a year. With this, his net worth valued by Forbes is now at USD 116 billion.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 22:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has emerged as the highest wealth gainer, as per Forbes India Rich List 2024. The increase is more than the combined gain in the net worth of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Savitri Jindal, OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus - the top three names on the list.

As per the list, second biggest gainer was Mukesh Ambani. He gained USD 27.5 billion during 2024, taking his net worth to USD 119.5 billion. This helped him maintain the top position as per Forbes, albeit the lead has fallen significantly with Adani to only USD 3.5 billion.

Savitri Jindal surpassed Shiv Nadar (third richest Indian as per Forbes in 2023), gaining USD 19.7 billion. Savitri Jindal is India's richest woman and is MLA from Hisar.

Sunil Mittal and Dilip Shanghvi gained USD 13.9 billion and USD 13.4 billion respectively to emerge as the fourth and fifth biggest wealth gainers in 2024, according to Forbes. 

