From army officer to aviation legend: How Captain GR Gopinath changed flying in India forever!

The movie "Sarfira" got the attention of audiences as it perfectly portrayed the tale of a small-town dreamer who battled all odds to achieve success in the field of entrepreneurship. The movie pictured the indomitable spirit of Captain GR Gopinath, the man behind Air Deccan. Air Deccan, notably, is known for being the first low-cost airline.

Gopinath's early life

Captain GR Gopinath, also known as Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath, was born in a small village, Gorur, located in Karnataka’s Hassan district. Gopinath, hailing from a rural background, had firsthand experience of the challenges that a common person faces in the country. Being good at academics, Gopinath attended the prestigious Sainik School in Bijapur.

Later, he continued his academic journey at the National Defence Academy (NDA), where he received training to become an officer in the Indian Army.

Gopinath served in the Indian Army for eight years, which included his stint in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He earned the rank of Captain in the 1971 war. Gopinath, who imbibed discipline and leadership skills during his army days, proved extremely invaluable in his entrepreneurial journey later in his life.

Starting a low-cost airline

As he observed the success of budget airlines such as Ryanair in Europe and Southwest Airlines in the United States during his abroad visits, Gopinath deeply felt the possibility of starting a low-cost airline in India as well.



These airlines, which attracted Gopinath, were instrumental in revolutionising travel by making it affordable for the masses. As air travel was a luxury in India, Gopinath envisioned a similar model for the country.

It took meticulous planning and dedication from Gopinath to make his dream come true. As he secured necessary approvals, Captain Gopinath successfully launched Air Deccan. The first flight of the airline took off from Bangalore to Hubli, as it marked the beginning of a new era in Indian aviation.

Several factors that were behind Air Deccan’s budget-friendly approach include low fares and streamlined services, winning the hearts of Indian travellers.

