Hurry up! Just 9 days left to update your Aadhaar details for free | Check step-by-step process here

Free Aadhaar update: If you want to update your Aadhaar for free, you only have a few days left. You can update details such as ID proof and address proof at no cost until the deadline. After the deadline, a fee will be required for updates. Therefore, if you need to update any information on your Aadhaar, take advantage of this free service. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to Indian citizens based on biometric and demographic information.

What is deadline to update Aadhaar details for free?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is running a special campaign to encourage people to keep their Aadhaar information up to date. UIDAI is offering a free update facility for Aadhaar cards until June 14. This free service is available only on My Aadhaar portal. After the deadline, uploading any document will incur a fee of Rs 50, whether done online or physically. Through this service, you can easily update your photo, address, gender, name, date of birth, and address on your Aadhaar card. Additionally, you can change the mobile number and email linked to your Aadhaar.

Here's step-by-step process to update Aadhaar for free

Visit the official website of Aadhaar https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP received on your registered mobile number.

After this, your profile will be visible. Now update the information you want to change.

Select the identity document from the drop-down menu that you wish to submit.

Upload your identity document (The size of the document should not be less than 2 MB and file format should be JPEG, PNG or PDF.)

Select ‘Submit’ button and upload documents.

The update request will be accepted after a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) is generated.

You will not have to pay anything as there is no fee. You can update only those information online which do not require demographic update.

How to update Aadhaar offline

You can easily update Aadhaar offline. For this you will have to go to the nearest Aadhaar center. You will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for updating Aadhaar offline.

