Four new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched from Pune soon: Check expected route, ticket fare

The Indian Railways is making every effort to make the travel smooth and easy for the commuters. In this regard, the Railway administration has decided to launch four additional Vande Bharat Express trains from Pune, a report by Pune Pulse said. Right now, the two Vande Bharat Express trains are in operation from Pune and with the addition of four more trains, the train travel will become compfrtable and more efficient. Moreover, the new trains will reduce the travel time significantly, benefiting passengers.

Currently, two Vande Bharat Express trains are in operation on routes such as Pune-Hubballi, Pune-Kolhapur, and Mumbai-Solapur (via Pune) and after the introduction of four additional trains, travel on these routes will become even smoother for the regular commuters.

Check expected routes of new Vande Bharat Express trains

Pune to Shegaon

Pune to Vadodara

Pune to Secunderabad

Pune to Belagavi

The Indian Railways, as per the report, said these Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to begin soon and after it is being made operational, Pune will have a total of six Vande Bharat Express trains running weekly to enhance the connectivity and comfort for commuters.

Vande Bharat Express trains: Check ticket fare Details

The one-way ticket fare on the Pune-Kolhapur route costs Rs 560, and the fare for a special coach is Rs 1,135. As per the Indian Railways schedule, this train runs only on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The ticket fare on the Pune-Hubballi route is Rs 1,530 for a standard seat and rs 2,780 for a special coach.

30 new Vande Bharat Express trains launched in 2024

It should be noted that the year 2024 has been a significant year for Indian Railways, with a major focus on expanding the network of Vande Bharat Express trains. As part of the Centre vision to modernise rail travel and provide faster, more comfortable connectivity, several new Vande Bharat Express trains were introduced across various routes, covering more regions and catering to a wider range of passengers.

This year, the Indian Railways has launched more than 30 new Vande Bharat Express trains and with this, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains has gone up to to 136 by the end of 2024. This rail network expansion marks a milestone in achieving the ambitious target of connecting all major cities and regions with the indigenous train service.