Form 8th Pay Commission, address our concerns: Central govt employees urge PM Modi in fresh letter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check 8th Pay Commission latest updates.

8th Pay Commission Latest News: The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers in a fresh letter urged PM Modi to immediately form the 8th Central Pay Commission and address their concerns related to pay revision and salary structure.

It should be noted that the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers comprises 7 lakhs central government employees working in various departments like Postal, Income tax, AG’s, Audit Departments, Survey Departments, Census, GSI, CPWD, CGHS etc. Nearly 130 associations and federations are affiliated with the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers.

The confederation in the fresh letter said that central government employees’ wages were last revised in 2016 and the percentage of DA entitlement crossed over 53%.

However, in the last 9 years the, erosion of the real value of wages has become enormous especially after the Pandemic COVID19 and the depreciation of money value has come down very much, it said.

Revise pay structure in 5 years: Union to govt

The confederation in the letter urged the Centre to revise the pay structure of the central government employees in every 5 years to attract the best talent of country. In the letter, the union said that the best talented employees would be instrumental in providing good leadership and good governance.

The government employees union said that the Centre is a model employer and it should take care of its employees to provide a comfortable living so that they work more effectively for implementation of the programmes and policies of the Central Government.

Pay revision due in 2026

The Central government employees must know that the wage revision is due from January 1, 2026 as the past trends show that a new pay commission is set up every 10 years to revise the pension and salary of over 1 crore central government staff.

In the letter, the employees union stated that the earlier central pay commissions have all along been taking about 2 years for submitting their reports and another six months or more government to consider it and to implement the same.