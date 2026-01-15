Flying start: Navi Mumbai International Airport hits 1-lakh passenger milestone in 19 days When it comes to cargo movement, the Navi Mumbai airport handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo, which highlights the airport’s utility in handling both passenger and cargo operations from the very outset.

Mumbai:

In a landmark achievement, in its first 19 days of operation, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has surpassed the one lakh passenger mark. This number hints towards strong passenger traction and a steady ramp-up in travel demand from the region. According to information available, the NMIA handled a total of 109,917 passengers as of January 12. These passengers comprised 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing travellers. January 10, 2026, was the busiest day, with 7,345 passengers handled in a single day.

NMIA managed 734 Air Traffic Movements

According to the latest update, the NMIA has, until now, managed 734 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), which include 32 General Aviation ATMs. This showcases NMIA’s growing utilisation across both scheduled and general aviation operations. Moreover, a total of 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were processed, which demonstrated efficient baggage handling, enhancing passenger comfort.

When it comes to cargo movement, the Navi Mumbai airport handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo, which highlights the airport’s utility in handling both passenger and cargo operations from the very outset. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru came out as the top sectors.

Airport equipped with modern infrastructure

The airport is equipped with modern infrastructure and adheres to streamlined processes, with a focus on operational efficiency. The NMIA is continuously scaling up its services in a calibrated manner while simultaneously maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is operational as Mumbai's second major commercial airport, complementing the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the facility on October 8, 2025. It started commercial operations on December 25. Flyers can access the airport through multiple modes of transport, including roads, suburban rail, or taxi or bus services to reach the airport.

Despite the government’s approval in 2007, the airport project faced significant delays primarily due to land acquisition challenges.