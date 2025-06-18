FASTag Annual Pass announced by Nitin Gadkari: How much does it cost? Check all details here FASTag Annual Pass Announced: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.

New Delhi:

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, announced a FASTag-based Annual Pass for private vehicles. In a post on X, Gadkari said that the Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.

FASTag Annual Pass: How Much Does It Cost?

According to the information shared, the FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles will be priced at Rs 3,000, effective from August 15.

FASTag Annual Pass: Validity

Insisting that it is a step towards hassle-free highway travel, Gadkari said the pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

"In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans," he said in a post on X.

Link To Be Available On Rajmarg Yatra App

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH, he added.

Gadkari said the policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners, " the minister said.