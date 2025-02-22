Ex-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary to PM Modi Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former RBI Governor and retired IAS officer Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an official notice issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Saturday, Das' appointment is announced with effect from the date he assumes the office. Das represented India in several international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS and SAARC.

Shaktikanta Das’ appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the appointments committee of the cabinet said.

Shaktikanta Das demitted the office as RBI governor last year in December after completing six years as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He was appointed as the Governor on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel. Das has been twice ranked as the top central banker by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

Who is Shaktikanta Das

Born in Bhubaneswar,[2] Das was schooled at the Demonstration Multipurpose School, Bhubaneswar,[3] and then obtained bachelor's (BA) and master's degrees (MA) in history from the St. Stephen's College, Delhi. In his career as a Civil servant, he has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets. Shri Das has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.