Tesla's India Entry: Every detail related to Elon Musk's expected expansion plan The developments come close after the recent meeting of Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's recent US visit.

Tesla is planning an expansion and as part of its plan, the American electric carmaker has opened recruitments for various roles in India, including business operations analyst and customer support specialist.

As per the job postings on the company's website, the posts are for the 'Mumbai Suburban' area. This is being seen as a precursor for the company's entry into the country.

These roles include service advisor, parts advisor, service technician, service manager, sales & customer support, store manager, sales & customer support, business operations analyst, customer support supervisor, customer support specialist, delivery operations specialist, order operations specialist, inside sales advisor, and consumer engagement manager.

However, PTI reported that the company has not responded to a mailed query to confirm if the recruitments are part of the company's plans to enter the Indian market.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Tesla is looking for land to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in India. Reports also suggest that Maharashtra is the preferred location for the company.

Tesla's possible entry into the Indian market has been keenly awaited.

Last April, company founder Elon Musk had postponed his proposed visit to India at the last minute citing "very heavy Tesla obligations" but the proposed visit had raised expectations of Musk announcing plans for the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest.

These developments come after the recent meeting of company founder and American tech billionaire Elon Musk with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's recent US visit.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said if Elon Musk's Tesla built a factory in India to avoid that country's tariffs, it would be unfair to the US.

Trump's comments came amid moves by him to increase tariffs significantly.

On February 13, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House, the US President announced reciprocal tariffs.

With PTI inputs