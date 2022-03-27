'Giving serious thought...': Elon Musk on building new social media platform

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is giving serious thought to building a new social media platform, the business magnet said while replying this to an Indian user on Twitter.

A Pune-based software professional Pranay Pathole asked Musk on Twitter, "Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

Responding to Pathole, Musk replied, "Am giving serious thought to this."

It all started when Elon Musk took to Twitter and wrote, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

Musk also put out a Twitter poll asking, "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

"Is a new platform needed," he asked.

It was then Pathole, who has been in touch with the entrepreneur for over 4 years via direct messages on Twitter, asked Musk whether he will start a new social media platform.

Four years back, 23-year-old Pune-based software professional Pranay Pathole, who was then an engineering student, was on cloud nine after his "role model" Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to his tweet on automatic windscreen wipers.

Since then, Pathole, who now works with the Tata Consultancy Services, has been in regular touch with Musk via direct messages (DMs) through Twitter. He aspires to meet Musk physically and get an opportunity to work with him.

"As I was quite fascinated by Musk, I used to tweet him about technical stuff. In 2018, I tweeted him regarding some auto wiper sensor which will start working once it detects water droplets. Within a few minutes, Musk responded that it (the feature) was being implemented in the next update (of a vehicle manufactured by his company)," Pathole said.

