Economic Survey flags mental health concerns at work place: '60-hour week will have adverse affects'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Economic Survey on work week

Amid 70-90-hour work week debate, the Economic Survey 2024-25 highlighted how long work weeks impact mental well being of the employees. The report issued a day ahead of Budget 2025-26 shows adverse health effects when work hours exceed 55-60 per week. The survey recognised mental well-being as an economic issue and highlighted the adverse impacts of mental adversities on the economy.

Citing a study by WHO, the Survey said globally, about 12 billion days are lost annually due to depression and anxiety, amounting to a financial loss of USD 1 trillion. In rupee terms, this translates to about Rs 7,000 per day.

Economic Survey 2025 cites a special survey

The Economic Survey 2025 report mentioned that in the months of October and November of 2024, a special survey focused on understanding the impact of work culture, family bonds, eating habits, pastimes, and exercise on mental well-being and productivity was conducted by the Centre. This survey was conducted online on 5,233 digitally-enabled individuals between 18-64 years of age. To derive the results, the Mental Health Quotient assessment was adopted. It evaluated 47 aspects of mental function spanning six dimensions. The score ranges from -100 to + 200, categorised from distressed to thriving.

Economic Survey on long working hours

The Economic Survey cited data by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind and stated that the individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk. "While the hours spent at work are informally considered a measure of productivity, a previous study has documented adverse health effects when hours exceed 55-60 per week.133 Spending long hours at one’s desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being. Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk, according to the survey," the report mentions.

The government-issued survey echoes opposite take on work culture than that of ace entrepreneurs of the country who advocate 90 hours and 70 hours work week. Earlier this month, Larsen & Toubro Ltd Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan sparked off a raging debate on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour a week, including on Sundays rather than sit at home.