Ease of doing business: Centre to help states in simplifying provisions through Jan Vishwas Bill

Following the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in the parliament, the Central government has decided to help states in simplification, rationalisation or decriminalisation of provisions with a view to promoting ease of doing business and living in the country.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Parliament passed a bill which seeks to promote ease of doing business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

"We will do this in the future as well. We intend to follow with an inter-ministerial working group which will look at other provisions where further simplification, rationalisation or decriminalisation is possible and we are intending to do the same exercise at the state level by providing guidance to the states as well," he told the media. He said that there will be many more rounds of this exercise with the overall objective of promoting ease of doing business and ease of living.

Know about Jan Vishwas bill

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on August 2. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27.

The bill aims to convert several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.

Through The Jan Vishwas bill, a total of 183 provisions have been proposed to be decriminalized in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 Ministries/Departments.

