Earthquake in Thailand, Myanmar: SET suspends trading - Check latest updates Earthquake in Thailand, Myanmar: SET suspends trading - Check latest updates

Earthquake in Thailand, Myanmar: The Stock Exchange of Thailand has suspended trading activities following a strong earthquake. According to the information shared, the trading activity has been suspended for the afternoon session on Friday.

"Following the earthquake incident, the Stock Exchange of Thailand hereby announces the immediate suspension of all trading activities," the bourse operator said on its website.

"The closure affects all markets, including SET, the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), and the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), for today's afternoon session."

Earlier, a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar midday on Friday, police said, and possible casualties are not yet known.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran.

Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.

The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

In Mandalay, the country's second-largest city and close to the epicenter, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on Facebook social media.

While the area is prone to earthquakes, it is generally sparsely populated, and most houses are low-rise structures.

In the capital Naypyitaw, the quake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground, and some homes.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

With PTI inputs