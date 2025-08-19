Dwarka Expressway Toll Charges: Here's how much you can save using FASTag annual pass Dwarka Expressway is the country’s first expressway that has eight lanes, with each being on a single pillar. The cost of construction for the entire 29 km expressway is Rs 11,000 crores, of which 18.9 km is in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km lies in Delhi.

New Delhi:

In a significant relief to millions of commuters in Delhi-NCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II). Following the development, the distance from Noida and Gurugram to Delhi Airport will be covered in just a few minutes. Now, one question that people desperately want the answer to is how much toll tax they will have to pay to drive on this expressway, and whether the FASTag annual pass will be valid on it or not.

India's widest tunnel of 3.6 km

Dwarka Expressway is the country’s first expressway that has eight lanes, with each being on a single pillar. The cost of construction for the entire 29 km expressway is Rs 11,000 crores, of which 18.9 km is in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km lies in Delhi. It also includes India's widest tunnel of 3.6 km. The expressway features several tunnels, underpasses, and flyovers. Additionally, a three-lane service road has also been built on both sides of the expressway.

Intelligent Transport System

The Dwarka Expressway is equipped with an Intelligent Transport System (ITS). It implies that high-resolution cameras have been installed in it, which are powerful enough to scan the number plates of the vehicles, and thus facilitate automatic toll deduction.

Notably, the government's satellite-based system will work on this expressway. The travel on the expressway will be smooth, meaning that commuters won’t be interrupted by any toll plaza and they will reach their respective destinations without stopping.

How Much You Can Save Using FASTag Annual Pass

While the official toll rates have not been announced on the NHAI website yet, the one-way toll for private cars, vans and jeeps is Rs 105, according to the proposal. For commercial vehicles, it can go up to Rs 355. If you do a round trip, the toll charge will be cheaper.

Now, the annual pass for FASTag has also started from August 15. Commuters can get this FASTag pass activated on their FASTag sticker by paying three thousand rupees. If NHAI agrees to the proposed toll charge, it will cost commuters only Rs 25 to cross a toll plaza. This means if you come from Gurugram to Sonipat or Noida, you will be charged only Rs 45 to Rs 50.