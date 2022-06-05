Disney hires ex-Apple executive to launch metaverse ambitions

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The report mentioned that Bozon will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues.

Disney on Saturday roped in former Apple executive Mark Bozon to lead the company into the metaverse. Bozon had spent 12 years leading the tech giant in creative and gaming executive roles.

Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on "interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases," reports Deadline.

The report mentioned that Bozon will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues. Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.

Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role as executives from CEO Bob Chapek on down began signalling the company's intentions to have a stake in the metaverse, the report said.

The exact nature or cost structure of that initiative is not yet clear, but Chapek told CNBC last February that he considered the metaverse "a third dimension" of opportunity, it added.

