Digital marketing: How to earn big in less expenditure

Digital marketing or online marketing of a product or service is not only pocket-friendly but also effective.

Digital marketing: It's difficult to imagine today's world and life without the internet. From sports, studies to business, internet has an important role to play. With the onslaught of Covid pandemic, the marketing method has also enhanced the importance of internet. In the present world, it is almost impossible to make your business achieve the desired results without the help of internet and digital marketing plays a decisive role in this. Digital marketing of a product or service is not only pocket-friendly but also effective.

Let's understand how we can use digital marketing to reduce input cost and earn more. Digital marketing expert Joginder Singh Bedi, who is the first Indian to do Ph.D. in digital marketing, underlines that the most important aspect is to first identify the target customer.

Bedi, who holds a Ph.D. in digital marketing from the Central Christian University Malawi, African Republic of Malawi, said,"select what your product is for. After this, you make the customer aware of the merits of your product through the digital marketing."

Bedi pointed out that if you are looking to build your online presence then don't forget to create your website. The website leaves a first impression among your buyers.

"If you can anticipate people's needs with attractive advertising, they will search your website. Through digital marketing, you can easily stay in touch with your customers or clients continuously. Strong relationships from both sides benefit the field of digital marketing. At the same time, it is not possible offline," he said.

The role of middlemen and brokers in digital marketing has been eliminated. Also, the youth with a low budget are moving ahead on the path of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat through Digital India and Skill India, Bedi, CEO, Lead Magnet, added.

