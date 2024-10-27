Dhanteras 2024: Which is best time to buy gold, silver on Dhanteras? Check gold price before Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check gold price before Diwali.

Dhanteras 2024: The festival of Dhanteras is the most special time of the year to buy some gold for home as it is beleived that it brings prosperity to life and future if you buy gold on this auspicious day. Dhanteras in Hinduism is celebrated as a symbol of wealth and health and this occasion is related to Lord Dhanvantari, who appeared with Amrit Kalash during the churning of the ocean. On this holy occasion, the worship of Lakshmi and Narayan is considered to be especially fruitful, and people buy metals like gold, silver and copper to please them.

Why to buy gold on Dhanteras?

People generally buy gold, silver, copper, and other metals on Dhanteras as it is considered auspicious. It is beleived that gold and silver are dear to Goddess Lakshmi and is believed that buying them brings happiness and prosperity in the family.

The festival of Dhanteras this year will be celebrated on October 29. As there is a special time or muhurat for puja on Diwali and Dhanteras, there is an auspicious time for buying gold or silver on this occasion.

What is right time to buy gold on Dhanteras day

Experts believe that the auspicious time of Dhanteras will start on October 29 at 10:31 am and will last till 1:15 pm on October 30. Experts say that you can buy gold during this entire period. However, if you talk about the right time, it will start at 12:01 am on October 29 midnight and will end at 2:45 am late night.

What would be gold prices ahead of Diwali

As of October 26, the gold 24-karat was priced at Rs 79,740 per 10 grams in the national capital. Moreover, the domestic gold prices have gone up about 30% in the past one year and are now hovering near Rs 80,000 per 10 grams level. Since Diwali last year on November 10, gold price has jumped from Rs 60,750 to Rs 79,000 per 10 grams, showing a rise of around 30%, according to IBJA.