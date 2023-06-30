DGCA plans to conduct 'special audit' of Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi on July 4-6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DGCA plans to conduct a 'special audit' of Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for the airline on June 28, 2023.

In a statement, the aviation regulator said that the "special audit", conducted from July 4-6, will be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

DGCA to examine Go First documents

According to reports, the DGCA will also examine documents submitted by Go First related to the revival plan and will also conduct an audit on operational preparedness before allowing the carrier to restart operations.

Senior representatives of the current management of Go First, which has stopped flying since May 3, discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the national capital on Wednesday, they said. The budget carrier, which was owned by the Wadia family, is in voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Go First extends cancellation of flights till Jul 6

Earlier on Thursday, the cash-strapped Go First announced extending the cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 6. The airline, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, stopped flying from May 3 and since then, it has extended cancellation of flights multiple times. On June 28, senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. "We will be able to resume bookings shortly," According to sources, the airline, prior to the grounding, was operating to and from 29 domestic destinations. However, under the revival plan, the number of destinations is to be reduced to 23.

