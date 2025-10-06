Delhi-Dehradun highway expansion gets green signal, mega upgrade begins from Meerut to Roorkee The Union Ministry of Road and Shipping has given its go-ahead to the expansion of the national highway from four lanes to six lanes.

New Delhi:

In a major infrastructure boost, the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway is set to be expanded from four to six lanes. In the first phase, the highway will be expanded from Meerut to Roorkee to six lanes. For this process, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will nominate a private agency for testing and surveying. This agency will be tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR). The DPR will work on the detailing of flyovers and underpasses along the highway, along with the cost of their construction.

Running an approximate length of 250 kilometers, the National Highway from Delhi to Dehradun was expanded to four lanes in many sections in 2009. Currently, with the increasing traffic pressure on the highway, the National Highways Authority of India looks to expand it to six lanes.

The Union Ministry of Road and Shipping has given its go ahead to the expansion of the national highway from four lanes to six lanes. Orders were given to the NHAI Meerut unit in this regard, with the agency slated to conduct a survey regarding the highway.

Before widening and constructing the national highway, officials from the National Highways Authority of India will consult with Minister of State for Skill Development Kapildev Agarwal, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Kumar, and Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik, as well as public representatives. To facilitate the pace of construction, further steps will be taken to solicit suggestions and demands from all public representatives regarding the highway's construction.

Moreover, all flyovers, underpasses, etc. on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, from Meerut to Roorkee, will undergo testing. The new flyovers and other infrastructural facilities will be designed to accommodate six lanes on the highway.

