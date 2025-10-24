Delhi Airport's T2 to offer 'self-baggage drop' feature, here how it works Other significant facilities that T2 Terminal is going to feature include totally renovated HVAC systems, ensuring optimal air quality as well as passenger comfort throughout the facility.

New Delhi:

Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is its oldest, is set to reopen on October 26, 2025, after a gap of five months, authorities said on Monday. The terminal has been equipped with the latest features, ensuring a seamless passenger experience. In a statement, GMR Group, which operates the airport, has said that Terminal 2 hosts a slew of passenger-friendly facilities.

Self Baggage Drop facility

The T2 terminal will feature the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility, which enables passengers to have complete control over their journey. This independent baggage check-in facility is going to reduce the wait time for the passengers significantly.

Under the Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility, passengers will only be required to scan their boarding pass, get their luggage tagged, and drop their bags in minutes. All these can be done without the hassle of standing in long queues.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR, further stressed in its statement that the opening of the Delhi Airport Terminal 2 coincides with the beginning of the winter schedule.

Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport, which was temporarily closed to carry out the upgrade work in April, was built 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India.

T2 to handle 120 daily domestic flights

Starting from the intervening night of October 25–26, 2025, the T2 facility will be handling 120 daily domestic flights, authorities said. The flights of IndiGo and Air India are set to shift operations to the upgraded terminal.

DIAL’s statement reads, “This will optimise operations and provide a superior travel experience to hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.”

Other significant facilities that T2 Terminal is going to feature include totally renovated HVAC systems, ensuring optimal air quality as well as passenger comfort throughout the facility. Along with this, it will feature advanced fire safety systems to enhance the security and safety of travellers.

