Companies, banks to raise up to Rs 3,200 crore via bonds today

Business news: As per data, Canara Bank will raise Rs 2,000 crore, which includes Rs 1,000 crore via Basel-III Tier-II bonds, Kotak Mahindra prime Ltd will raise Rs 300 crore and Rs 175 crore via 35-month-25-day and 47-month-25-day, respectively.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Published on: August 25, 2022 13:39 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Companies, banks to raise up to Rs 3,200 crore via bonds today.

Highlights

  • Companies and banks are ready to raise around Rs 3,220 crore through bonds, said market participants
  • As per data, Canara Bank to raise Rs 2,000 cr,which includes Rs 1,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
  • All the bonds are AAA rated with stable outlook by ICRA, India Ratings and CRISIL

Business news: Companies and banks are ready to raise Rs 3,220 crore through bonds maturing in various maturities on Thursday (August 25), market participants said.

As per data, Canara Bank will raise Rs 2,000 crore, which includes Rs 1,000 crore via Basel-III Tier-II bonds, Kotak Mahindra prime Ltd will raise Rs 300 crore and Rs 175 crore via 35-month-25-day and 47-month-25-day, respectively.

While, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd will raise Rs 245 crore via 118-month bonds, and Sundaram Finance Ltd is to raise Rs 500 crore via 36-month bonds.

All the bonds are AAA rated with stable outlook by ICRA, India Ratings and CRISIL.

The bidding for the bonds will take place on bidding platform of BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

(With IANS inputs) 

