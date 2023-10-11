Centre set to soon announce financial outlay to strengthen sustainable mining in country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

The central government is all set to announce financial outlay to further bolster sustainable mining in the country with a focus on green coal technology. On Wednesday, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that clean coal technologies have been developed and deployed to reduce the environmental impact of coal utilisation. His remarks came while addressing the valedictory session of the National Workshop on 'Global Experience Sharing on Just Transition'.

What did Union Coal Minister say?

The Union Minister emphasised on the importance of the scientific closure of abandoned coal mines. Joshi further said the country's electricity consumption is only one-third of the global average even as it is one of the top five solar power-producing countries globally.

While ensuring a just transition in the coal sector, aspirations of grassroots-level people have to be addressed adequately, he said. Joshi said state-owned Coal India Ltd and its arms are focused on pursuing clean coal technologies.

Public sector coal companies have made an investment plan of Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2030 towards "new business", Joshi had said earlier. The investment will be used to increase their capacity and usage of green energy, he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

