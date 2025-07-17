Central Railway greenlights game-changing semi-high-speed rail link connecting Pune, Shirdi, Nashik The new track will be able to accommodate semi-high-speed trains, which can reach a speed of 200 kmph. The project, once commissioned, will have 24 stations, with 13 primary stops and 11 minor ones.

Mumbai:

After the Union Ministry of Railways directed a route change in Maharashtra’s Khodad, Pune district, the Central Railway has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) for the new Pune to Nashik semi-high-speed rail corridor via Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmadnagar) and Shirdi. The ministry’s directive was aimed at avoiding the disruption to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) located in Pune’s Khodad near Junnar.

Total Length Of Proposed Corridor

While the proposed corridor has a total length of 235 kilometres, the Pune-Ahilyanagar portion accounts for almost 125 kilometres, and the Shirdi-Nashik section stretches for another 82 kilometres.

Posing the risk of electromagnetic interference to the international research observatory, the earlier route passed near the GMRT facility. As per the new layout, a parallel path has been planned along the Pune-Ahilyanagar highway corridor.

Moreover, a new path for the Shirdi-Nashik segment has also been proposed. The latest change in the route will ensure that the scientific activities at GMRT remain undisturbed.

Semi-High-Speed Trains Can Achieve Maximum Speed of 200 kmph

The new track will be able to accommodate semi-high-speed trains, which can reach a speed of 200 kmph. The project, once commissioned, will have 24 stations, with 13 primary stops and 11 minor ones.

Estimated Cost Of Project

The estimated cost of the proposed project is Rs 16,000 crores and is slated to be completed in three and a half years.

Additionally, field assessments have been completed, and engineers from the Pune division have compiled the necessary technical documentation.

Before the DPR is forwarded to the Railway Ministry for approval, the final proofreading and proofreading and corrections are being undertaken.

Although some areas in Nashik, Sinnar, and Shirdi had already undergone land acquisition under the previous alignment, Central Railway chose a new route to avoid legal disputes and conflicts with scientific infrastructure.