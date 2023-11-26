Central Railway generates over Rs 54 core non-fare revenue through advertisements

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Central Railway: Central Railway has made a significant achievement in generating non-fare revenue through advertisements across its divisions – Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Solapur and Pune Division. Through vinyl wrapping on train coaches, hoarding advertisements at stations, and TV screen advertisements, Central Railway has created lucrative opportunities for businesses to reach a vast audience while enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

This comes after Indian Railways asked all zonal railways to initiate diverse measures to increase their Non-Fare Revenue, enabling the national transporter to generate income beyond the conventional sources. The advice also includes encouraging zonal railways to explore and promote innovative ideas and concepts for augmenting their non-fare revenue.

Central Railway Non-Fare Revenue

From April to October 2023, the Central Railway across its five divisions has amassed an impressive revenue of Rs 54.51 Crore from various advertisement avenues. Of these, it collected Rs 8.19 crore from Vinyl wrapping on train coaches, Rs 28.61 crore from hoarding advertisements at stations, and Rs 17.72 crore from TV Screen advertisements at railway stations.

The division-wise breakdown of revenue from advertisements during this period stands as under:-

Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYSDivision-wise breakdown of revenue from advertisements

The Central Railway in a press release said that the revenue generated showcases the robust potential for non-fare revenue sources and underlines Central Railway's commitment to leveraging innovative advertising solutions across its divisions.

Income of Central Railway

Central Railway, which has divisions like Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Solapur and Pune, generated a revenue of Rs 4129.30 crore from 90.76 crore passengers in the current financial year, 2023-24 from April-October 2023. Out of this, Rs 525.34 crore has been earned from suburban unreserved ticketing, Rs 700.31 crore from non-suburban unreserved ticketing, Rs 1225.65 crore from UTS and Rs 2903.96 crore from passenger reservation system.

In the month of October, Zonal Railways earned Rs 436.18 crore from the Passenger Reservation System. During the same period, it earned Rs 78.13 crore from suburban ticketing sales, Rs 115.49 crore from non-suburban ticketing and Rs 193.62 crore from UTS. Zonal Railways has appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel respectfully.

Also Read: Explained: How to open a Demat account for minors in India?

Also Read: India's space economy poised to reach USD 40 billion by 2040: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Latest Business News