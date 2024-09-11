CEF Season 2: Twelve 'Creative Entrepreneurs' awarded for contribution in creative industries

Follow us on Image Source : CEF CEF Season 12: CGVI awarded 12 'Creative Entrepreneurs' for contribution in creative industries.

The Creative Global Voice of India Awards (CGVI) honoured 12 outstanding Creative Entrepreneurs from various states across India in recognition of their remarkable contributions and innovation in the creative industries at the Gala dinner at the Le Meridien, New Delhi. This took place after the inaugural ceremony of the Creative Economic Forum (CEF) Season-2: Celebrating Cultural and Creative Industries of India at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath Road on August 31.

CEF Season-2 was inaugurated by Justice Prathiba M Singh of the Delhi High Court, Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and British Council country director with participation from Justice Sangeeta Dhingra and Mugdha Sinha, Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shah Faisal, Deputy director of Ministry of Culture and leading creative entrepreneurs. Leading Creative Entrepreneurs at the event included Shibasish Sarkaar, President of the Producers Guild of India and Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, actor Charu Shankar, fashion designer Anju Modi, publisher Kapish Mehra and Safir Anand- Senior Partner for IP & Trademark at Anand and Anand.

The Creative Economic Forum (CEF) promotes artists, creators, the creative economy and creative entrepreneurs and has a special highlight on international trading/exports of cultural and creative goods and services. The theme of CEF Season-2 was 'Roadmap for Creative Industries for Viksit Bharat @2047'. The event was attended by creative entrepreneurs of various Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), celebrated creators and artists, government officials, diplomats, creative entrepreneurs from diverse fields like music, culinary arts, games, animation and films, public institutions, private players and investors.

The first edition of Culture 20: Creative Economic Forum (CEF), 2023 was held on July 14, 2023, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture. It was inaugurated by Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, National Vice President BJP, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Dr. Sonal Mansingh, MP (Rajya Sabha), Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan Awardee.