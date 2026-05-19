Capital appreciation fueling investors' confidence in NCR, micro-markets touch 98% growth

New Delhi:

Capital appreciation in NCR is beginning to follow a far more predictable, corridor-led pattern. What’s changing is not just the pace of price movement, but the mindset behind it. Investors today aren’t chasing momentum; they’re responding to visible, on-ground value creation - be it infrastructure nearing completion, stronger social ecosystems, or consistent leasing activity. Thus, appreciation is no longer just a by-product of market cycles; it’s increasingly becoming a marker of how mature and well-aligned a micro-market truly is.

What’s lending this appreciation cycle its credibility is the depth of forces underpinning it, and the data now reflects that clearly. According to ANAROCK’s latest report titled “NCR Real Estate- A Beacon of Growth and Opportunity, across NCR, residential prices have surged by nearly 81 per cent over the last five years, signalling a broad-based upswing rather than isolated spikes. Within this, micro-markets are sharply differentiating themselves. Along the Dwarka Expressway, values have seen strong double-digit growth, with prices rising from around Rs 5,300/sq ft levels in 2019 to nearly Rs 11,000/sq ft in early 2025, underscoring how infrastructure completion is directly translating into value.

Price appreciation up to 98% in 5 years

Meanwhile, the Noida-Greater Noida belt, particularly sectors along the expressway, has emerged as the frontrunner, with price appreciation touching up to 98 per cent in five years, reflecting both planned urbanisation and future-ready infrastructure.

Faridabad, too, continues to anchor this growth story, benefiting from sustained demand across both residential and commercial segments, and reinforcing its position as a mature, high-confidence market within NCR. Together, these layers make it evident that appreciation today is no longer incidental; it is being systematically built on infrastructure visibility, demand depth, and economic activity.

Moreover, what’s emerging alongside this appreciation is a clear shift in investor behaviour. Earlier cycles were often defined by timing- entering low and exiting on sentiment. Today, the approach feels far more deliberate. Investors are anchoring decisions in visible infrastructure progress, the track record of developers, and the certainty of rental income rather than relying on future promises. This is also expanding the investor base itself - portfolio investors are building diversified real estate holdings, HNIs are actively straddling luxury residential and income-generating commercial assets, and even end-users are evaluating purchases through an investment lens.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, is of the view that NCR today offers a far more grounded investment cycle than the market has seen in the past.

"Capital appreciation here is being built on tangible factors like infrastructure readiness, strong leasing fundamentals, and planned urban expansion. What’s equally encouraging is the way emerging micro-markets like Faridabad are stepping into sharper focus. With the proposed Rs. 800 Crore elevated corridors expected to significantly enhance Delhi–Faridabad connectivity and reduce travel time to nearly 15 minutes, the city is entering a very different phase of growth and investor attention. Backed by large, contiguous land parcels, Faridabad is uniquely positioned to support integrated residential and commercial developments at a scale that is increasingly difficult to achieve elsewhere in NCR. We are already witnessing strong traction in the luxury segment. At Omaxe, the response to the initial phase of our project, Omaxe Residences, was extremely encouraging, with all 173 ultra-luxury units being sold within just a few days of launch. This clearly reflects the growing confidence buyers and investors now have in Faridabad’s long-term value creation story. Particularly across integrated developments and high-street retail formats, investors today are aligning their expectations with both rental income and asset value growth, which is reinforcing confidence across the market,” Goel said.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, there is a clear evolution in how investors are approaching real estate in NCR, and Gurugram is at the centre of that shift.

"The conversation has moved well beyond entry price to overall value creation. In Gurugram, this is especially visible across premium corridors, where infrastructure, social amenities, and workplace hubs are coming together in a more cohesive way. Capital appreciation here is increasingly tied to these qualitative factors, particularly in the luxury segment. Buyers are willing to commit higher upfront investments because they see sustained appreciation potential over time. This has created a more stable, conviction-led demand environment, where both end-users and investors are aligned in their expectations of long-term value rather than short-term gains,” he added.

Evolving equations in NCR

What’s further strengthening this investment cycle is the emergence of a more balanced return profile. NCR was traditionally seen as an appreciation-led market, where gains were largely back-ended. Today, that equation is evolving. Improving rental yields—driven by formats like co-living, managed workspaces, and high-street retail—are adding a steady income layer to the upside of capital growth. This is giving investors far greater visibility on returns from day one.

“For us, the most encouraging shift has been the depth of investor understanding in emerging corridors. In Gurugram, locations that were once considered peripheral are now being evaluated through the lens of connectivity, future infrastructure, and planned density. Capital appreciation in these markets is following a clear roadmap of development. Investors today are entering earlier, but with far more clarity and patience. They are looking at a 5–7 year horizon, which allows projects and locations to fully mature. This shift is creating a healthier market dynamic, where growth is more sustainable and less volatile,” Karan Malik, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, concluded.