Cabinet approves 6-lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor worth Rs 19,142 crore The Nashik-Talegaon Dighe section also addresses the need for the development of the Pune-Nashik Expressway, which has been identified by NICDC as part of the proposed new expressway being built by the Maharashtra state government.

New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the construction of two significant projects. The total estimated cost of these two projects is approximately Rs 20,668 crore. The projects include the construction of the 374 km long Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor, as well as the widening and strengthening of the existing 2-lane road with paved shoulders on NH-326 in Odisha, from km 68.600 to km 311.700.

Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor

The Cabinet Committee has approved the construction of the 374-km-long Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis, at a total cost of Rs 19,142 crore. This project will connect important cities of Maharashtra, like Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Solapur, to Kurnool. This infrastructure project is a significant step toward enabling integrated transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot is proposed to be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhavan Port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor at the junction of NH-60 (Adgaon) in Nashik, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).

Travel time to be reduced by 17 hours

The proposed corridor will provide direct connectivity between the western and eastern coasts. From the Chennai Port end, a 4-lane corridor from Chennai to Hasapur (Maharashtra border) via Tiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadapa, and Kurnool (700 km long) is already under construction. The primary objective of the proposed access-controlled 6-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency, with an expected reduction of 17 hours in travel time and 201 km in travel distance. The Nashik-Akkalkot (Solapur) connectivity will improve logistics efficiency for freight movement at the key National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes of Kopparthi and Orvakal.

The Nashik-Talegaon Dighe section also addresses the need for the development of the Pune-Nashik Expressway, which has been identified by NICDC as part of the proposed new expressway being built by the Maharashtra state government. This project provides a high-speed corridor designed for improved safety and seamless traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs. Importantly, this project will enhance infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts.

Vehicles will be able to travel at speeds of up to 100 km per hour

This is a 6-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor with tolling facilities, designed for a speed of 100 km/h and supporting an average vehicle speed of 60 km/h. This will reduce the total travel time by approximately 17 hours (a 45 per cent reduction from 31 hours), providing safe, fast, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles. The project will generate approximately 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also create further employment opportunities due to increased economic activity along the proposed corridor.

NH-326 to be developed in Odisha

In addition, the Cabinet today approved the project for widening and strengthening the existing 2-lane road of NH-326 from Km 68.600 to Km 311.700 in Odisha into a 2-lane road with paved shoulders on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode. The total cost of the project is Rs 1526.21 crore, including civil construction costs of Rs 966.79 crore. The upgradation of NH-326 will lead to faster, safer, and more reliable travel, contributing to the overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourist centres, leading to better access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thus contributing to the inclusive development of the region.