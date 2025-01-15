Budget 2025: Govt likely to increase railways budget by 18 per cent, focus on safety and infrastructure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Budget 2025: The government is actively preparing for the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, with various sectors and stakeholders having high expectations. In the railway sector, both companies and regular passengers have high expectations from the budget. Meanwhile, the government is once again expected to make big announcements to boost the development of the railway sector. Experts predict that this year's budget could see an 18 per cent increase in allocation for railways in the budget allocation for this sector.

Railways' plan for armor protection system

In the full budget presented in July 2024, the central government had announced a record capital expenditure of Rs 2,62,200 crore for the railways, highlighting its commitment to passenger safety and infrastructure development. As part of this focus, the Ministry of Railways plans to equip 10,000 train engines with the armor protection system within the next two years. Additionally, the railways aim to install this system on 15,000 kilometers of rail routes across the country during the same period, with an estimated budget allocation of Rs 12,000 crore for these initiatives.

New Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains likely to be announced

The upcoming Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 may bring major announcements for the railways, including the introduction of new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains to connect different regions of the country. Additionally, the government is expected to expand the list of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, a scheme aimed at modernising 1,275 railway stations with enhanced passenger amenities and a contemporary look.

To further bolster railway infrastructure, the budget may include new orders for rolling stock, freight train coaches, and wheels. These initiatives are likely to benefit companies such as BHEL, BEML, RVNL, IRFC, and Titagarh, boosting their growth and positively influencing their stock performance.

