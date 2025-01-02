Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2025: Date, time, stock market updates for February 1 presentation

Budget 2025: The Union Budget for 2025 will be presented in Parliament on January 1, maintaining the tradition followed in previous years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Budget, her eighth budget speech, which consists of six annual budgets and two interim budgets. This will be the second comprehensive budget of the Modi government in its third term.

Budget speech timing

Traditionally, the Finance Minister’s budget speech is scheduled for 11:00 AM on February 1. The live coverage will be shown on DD News, Sansad TV, and their respective YouTube channels. For instant coverage, viewers can also watch private news channels such as India TV.

Expectations of income tax relief

As Budget Day approaches, salaried workers are looking forward to a possible income tax cut. Discussions on promoting savings through tax incentives are a major focus for taxpayers.

Stock market open on Budget Day

In a deviation from the regular schedule, the Reserve Bank of India will open for general trading on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to coincide with the budget announcement. Usually closed on weekends, retail types become the main meeting points of normal business. A letter issued by the banks confirmed the business plan for the day to change the monetary policy.

Stay tuned for updates and expert analysis as the budget is presented, providing insights into the government’s budget plans for the coming year.

Also read | PM Kisan 2025: Farmers to receive 19th, 20th, 21st installments worth Rs 6,000 this year