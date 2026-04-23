Bikaji founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal dies at 74

New Delhi:

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the chairman and managing director of Bikaji, passed away in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 74. He was in the city for his wife's surgery. According to reports, his health suddenly deteriorated and he was taken to a private hospital, where he breathed his last. Reports suggest that his wife had recently undergone heart bypass surgery and was advised to rest. Because of this, Agarwal and his family were staying at a hotel there.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, a resident of Sardulganj, Bikaner, had travelled to Chennai with his family 10 days ago.

Founded Bikaji in 1913

Shiv Ratan Agarwal's journey began in 1986 when he founded Shivdeep Products, named after his son Deepak. In 1993, he changed the name of his business to Bikaji, inspired by Bika Rao, the founder of the city of Bikaner. Shiv Ratan Agarwal's family was already involved in the snack industry. His grandfather, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, founded the renowned Haldiram's brand, a major name in the Indian snack market.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal's company, Bikaji Foods, is a well-known name today. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is its brand ambassador.

Shiv Rattan chose the name Bikaji to create a unique identity. He wanted the brand to be easily remembered and uniquely identified.

Listed on stock arket in 2022

Bikaji was listed on the stock market in 2022. Shiv Ratan, an 8th pass, created a brand with his creative vision. He traveled to many countries when he was starting his business. Until then, bhujia was made only by hand. No one had imagined that this Indian snack could be made using machines. But he created a machine-made Bhujia manufacturing setup. Bikaji became the first brand in India to produce Bhujia using machines.

This increased both Bikaji's productivity and quality. From manufacturing to packaging, everything is now handled by machines. Bikaji is now an international brand, so all parameters are carefully monitored in its products.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled his demise, saying the news of the noted industrialist's death was deeply saddening.

"Through the Bikaji brand, he brought global recognition to Bikaneri bhujia. His demise is an irreparable loss. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," Gehlot said in a post on X.

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