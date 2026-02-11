Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Are banks open or closed on February 12? Check full details here Bank of Baroda and some other lenders have issued statements saying that they will try to keep services running smoothly, but customers may experience delays in cash withdrawals or check clearing.

Several trade unions have called for a 'Bharat-Bandh' on February 12. The bandh has been organised in response to the Centre’s labour reforms and broader economic policies. They argue that the recently introduced four labour codes weaken worker protections and reduce job security. Union representatives claim the changes give employers greater flexibility in hiring and dismissing employees, while diluting safeguards that previously protected workers’ rights. Several bank unions have also extended their support for the call. Banking unions like AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI have announced their participation. This has raised concerns about whether banks will remain closed or open.

Are banks open or closed on February 12?

While banks have not made an official announcement, banking services are expected to be affected. However, online banking and ATM services are expected to function normally.

Bank of Baroda and some other lenders have issued statements saying that they will try to keep services running smoothly, but customers may experience delays in cash withdrawals or check clearing.

Services which are likely to remain closed:

Markets and shops in major cities

Public sector banks in several regions

Government offices in most affected areas

Public transport due to possible road blockades

Schools and colleges

Services which are likely to remain open:

Hospitals and other medical facilities

Private offices

Airports

ATMs

Other essential service

What precautions do people need to follow?

A nationwide Bharat Bandh is expected to lead to major disruptions in several regions. Residents are advised to check the situation in their local areas and plan their travel accordingly. Officials and banks have also urged people to finish any important financial or government-related tasks ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.