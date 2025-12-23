Bengaluru plans five elevated road corridors covering 80 km to decongest traffic: Report Another notable project is the northeastern stretch of the city. It will be a 27.1 km elevated road linking Mother Teresa Circle near Ulsoor Lake and Bagalur village along the New Airport Road.

Bengaluru:

Traffic congestion and Bengaluru have long been synonymous. To curb this menace, Karnataka’s capital city is slated to move ahead with a plan aimed at elevating five road corridors, which run a total distance of 80 km across key traffic sections in the city. According to a Times of India report, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has taken a significant step, as it has invited bids for consultancy services to fast-track the execution of these projects.

The agency, in a recently issued request for proposal, is seeking experienced project management consultants, along with detailed project report consultants and proofreading agencies.

Karnataka Public Procurement Portal

After being evaluated under a two-cover system, bills will be submitted via the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal.

The projects being planned include a six-lane elevated corridor linking Bagalur Main Road with Nagavara Junction, running a total distance of 17.9 km. The corridor, which will pass through Bellahalli, Sampigehalli, and RK Hegde Nagar, is designed to divert through-traffic from congested surface roads.

Another notable project is the northeastern stretch of the city. It will be a 27.1 km elevated road linking Mother Teresa Circle near Ulsoor Lake and Bagalur village along the New Airport Road. The alignment traverses several congestion-prone stretches, including Hennur Main Road and Kannuru, both of which routinely face severe traffic bottlenecks during peak hours. In a notable development, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared by Infra Support Engineering Pvt Ltd.

Aims to decongest traffic

Aiming to decongest traffic in the eastern and southern parts of the city, B-SMILE has made a proposal for a 10.8 km elevated corridor running from Electronics City flyover to the Old Madras Road. It will pass through Silk Board Junction, Hosur Road, Old Airport Road, and Indiranagar.

Two more corridors are also being planned in west and south Bengaluru, including an 18.4-km corridor connecting Ragigudda Junction to Kanakapura Main Road, passing through the BWSSB Pipeline Road, as well as a 5.2-km road that will connect Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road to Sirsi Circle.