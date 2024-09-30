Bank holidays in October 2024: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bank holidays in October 2024.

Bank holidays in October 2024: As highlighted by the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month of October for public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Notably, the closure of banks will impact multiple cities across the country. The banks will be closed as October is a month of festivals including Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Even as the banks remain shut on these specific days, customers can access banking services via net banking, ATMs, mobile applications, and bank websites.

The public sector banks in September 2024 were closed for 12 days and these holidays included Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, and Id-e Milad, and the usual weekend breaks.

The bank customers must note that the RBI classifies holidays into three categories such as Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks’ Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from regular holidays, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Bank Holidays in October 2024: Check full list