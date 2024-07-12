Important notice for Axis and HDFC Bank's customers: Online banking services to be disrupted temporarily

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Important notice for Axis and HDFC Bank's customers

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have informed their combined 140 million customers about potential service disruptions this weekend due to system upgrades. Both banks are enhancing their core banking systems, which may affect online and mobile banking services temporarily.

HDFC Bank service disruption

Timing of downtime: HDFC Bank's UPI services will be unavailable on July 13, 2024, from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Impact on services: Customers will still be able to use their debit and credit cards for transactions on swipe machines and online, but with limited amounts. ATM withdrawals using debit cards will also be limited.

Reason for upgrade: The bank is migrating its core banking system (CBS) to a new engineering platform to enhance customer experience.

Axis Bank service disruption

Timing of downtime: Axis Bank's services on internet banking, mobile banking apps, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS fund transfers, credit card transactions, mutual fund subscriptions, and loan services will be unavailable from 10:00 PM on July 12 to 9:00 AM on July 14.

Reason for upgrade: This disruption is due to the ongoing integration process following Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi India's retail business, expected to be completed within 18 months.

Customer advisory

Plan: Customers are advised to plan their transactions to avoid inconvenience during the specified periods of downtime.

Alternative options: Ensure alternative payment methods are available during the disruption times.

These temporary disruptions are part of both banks' efforts to improve and modernise their systems, ultimately aiming to provide better service to their customers.

