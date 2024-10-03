Attractive EMIs to buyback guarantees: Carmakers announces offers to woo customers this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Audi India said it is offering discounts on service plans, accessories, and a raft of benefits during the festival season.

With the beginning of the festive season, various luxury carmakers have lined up a slew of offers -- from attractive EMIs to eye-catching buyback guarantees -- to woo customers to address dwindling sales amid rising inventories. The festive season in India has started in October and continues till December.

During this time, these automakers hope for a seasonal demand surge, fueled by the festive period after the massive slowdown in sales they saw which came after the initial post-pandemic demand surge.

Various companies including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, and Hyundai, are offering festive offers during festivals like Navaratri, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Audi India said it is offering discounts on service plans, accessories, and a raft of benefits during the festival season as it celebrates the milestone of selling 100,000 models with its ‘100 Days of Celebration’ campaign. The German auto major said it is offering discounts on service plans, accessories, and extended warranties, along with exclusive finance and exchange benefits.

BMW Group India is also offering ‘BMW JOY Days’ campaign, giving customers with a range of financial packages. The carmaker is offering attractive EMI options to lure customers and the EMI plans begin at Rs 49,999, which includes BMW Service Inclusive and registration charges and is applicable on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and X1.

Maruti Suzuki said it introduced price cuts for several models with discounts up to Rs 40,000 for the Alto K10 and S-Presso, and the WagonR gets offers ranging from Rs 15,000-30,000.

Hyundai India said its Grand i10 Nios gets up to a Rs 35,000 discount and Aura sedan gets benefits, the Venue SUV gets benefits, and premium models like the Tucson and Kona EV get discounts. These offers are being given as part of the festive sale.