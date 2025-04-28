Attention train passengers: No travel in sleeper or AC coach on waiting ticket from May 1 Indian Railways: Starting May 1, passengers with waiting list tickets will no longer be allowed to travel in sleeper or AC coaches due to new rules.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has announced a major change affecting crores of passengers. Starting May 1, stricter rules will be implemented to improve the travel experience for those with confirmed tickets. Under the new rules, passengers holding waiting list tickets will not be allowed to travel in sleeper or AC coaches. They will only be permitted to travel in general class. Notably, if an online ticket booked through IRCTC remains in the waiting list, it gets automatically cancelled. However, many passengers who purchase waiting list tickets from counters still travel in sleeper and AC coaches.

Rules for the convenience of passengers

From May 1 onward, traveling in sleeper and AC coaches with a waiting list ticket will be prohibited. If a passenger with a waiting ticket is found occupying a seat in these coaches, the TTE will have the authority to either fine the individual or shift them to the general compartment.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said that this rule has been implemented to ensure the convenience of passengers with confirmed tickets, so they do not face discomfort during their journey due to waiting ticket holders.

Often, passengers with waiting tickets enter sleeper and AC coaches and attempt to forcibly occupy the seats of those with confirmed tickets, causing trouble for everyone. Additionally, when the number of waiting ticket passengers increases in these coaches, the passageways get blocked, making movement difficult and the journey uncomfortable for all travelers. Therefore, if you frequently travel with a waiting ticket, you will now need to be extra cautious and plan your journey more carefully.

