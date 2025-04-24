This renewable energy stock gains after bagging order from Indian Railways: Details here The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 205.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 75.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,947.57 crore.

Shares of tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions provider Servotech Power Systems gained on Thursday after the company informed exchanges that it has won an order from Indian Railways. The stock opened flat at Rs 129.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) but gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 134.49 - a gain of 3.61 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 1.09 per cent at Rs 131.21.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 205.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 75.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,947.57 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 0.88 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Wins Order From Indian Railways

The company has said that it has bagged a rooftop solar order from the Indian Railways' Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway zone. According to the information shared, the project is valued at Rs 15.8 crore.

"Secured a prestigious order for a 4.1 MW on-grid rooftop solar project from the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, situated in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," the filing reads.



Under this project, Servotech will undertake the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop on-grid Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Waltair Division.

"This initiative is part of the Indian Railways’ broader mission to integrate renewable energy into its infrastructure and reduce its carbon footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable

transportation,"

Earlier, it inked a pact with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to boost the adoption of solar energy across India. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they aim to install 100,000 solar rooftop systems in homes by 2026, a statement said.

