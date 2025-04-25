Mumbai mega block from tomorrow: Over 160 locals trains to be affected by Western Railways Mumbai Mega Block: The Western Railways said the mega block will commence at 1 pm on April 26 and end at midnight in the intervening night of April 27 and 28.

Mumbai:

The Western Railway on Friday has a 35-hour mega block on its suburban corridor for regirdering work of a bridge between Kandivali and Borivali. The Railways said the mega block over the weekend will affect running of suburban and long distance trains.

In a release, the WR said the block was for regirdering work of bridge number 61 on the 5th line, Carshed line and Kandivali Traffic Yard line.

Mumbai Mega Block: Check Timing

"The mega block is commence at 1 pm on April 26 and end at midnight in the intervening night of April 27 and 28," it said. Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said during the block period, suburban services and Mail/ Express trains running on the 5th line will be operated on fast lines.

Mumbai Mega Block: Over 160 Trains To Be Affected

"Also, a few Mail/ Express trains will be affected while some suburban services will remain cancelled. Around 73 suburban services will remain cancelled due to the block on Saturday, while around 90 suburban services will remain cancelled on Sunday," he said.

Two pairs of Express trains will be short terminated and short originated due to the block, as per WR.