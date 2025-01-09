Attention Noida home buyers: Your plot allotment will be cancelled if you fail to obtain this document

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Your plot allotment will be cancelled if you fail to obtain this document.

Attention home buyers in Noida. Here’s one big update for homebuyers in Noida that could lead to the cancellation of their allotments. The Noida authority board this week prepared the plan to cancel allotment of the plots, whose owners have not obtained completion certificates within the stipulated time. In this regard, the Noida Authority board issued final warnings against cancellation of allotment of plots over non-compliance of rules on January 2.

Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority said in a statement that the authority board has given the last opportunity to these plot owners failing which action will be taken as per the law.

He said according to rules, the plot owners have to build buildings and then obtain the completion certificate within the allowed time frame failing which the authority can cancel the allotment.

Another Noida authority official said the Noida authority has decided to refer cases of industrial plots and IT/IT enabled service (ITES) plots, allotted under both industrial and institutional categories, to the state government for resolution.

He stated that the referral is intended to provide such plot owners a final opportunity to clear overdue payments or address non-compliance in construction.

This move from the Noida authority comes after a June 3, 2022 government notification was issued and a December 20, 2023 order was released which had extended the timeline for declaring these plots functional until December 31, 2024,

Recently, the Noida authority reviewed the updated status of industrial and institutional plots covered under the notification.

It should be noted that 206 plots in the industrial sector need completion and functionality declarations by December 31, 2024. But other 80 plots are still non-functional and that includes 30 with overdue payments.

Moreover, in the IT/ITES sector under the institutional category, 107 plots were reviewed and 16 of the total obtained functionality certificates, while 91 remain non-functional.

Of the total 206 plots, 114 plots were declared functional, and four were cancelled due to liabilities or other issues, and eight remain embroiled in litigation. But 80 plots are still non-functional, including 30 with overdue payments.