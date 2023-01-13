Mercedes, flexible work environment: How Ashneer Grover is luring talent for his new startup

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/INDIA TV BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is hunting for best talents to join his new fintech startup

BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover has announced the launch of his new company, Third Unicorn, and is already making waves in the industry with his unique approach to recruiting top talent.

Third Unicorn is a fintech startup that aims to revolutionize the way small businesses access credit and loans. The company is based in India and has already attracted a strong team of experienced professionals from the banking and financial services sector.

Grover, who is known for his innovative strategies and ability to attract top talent, is using a number of unique tactics to lure potential employees to join Third Unicorn. One of the key strategies is offering a unique equity program that allows employees to share in the success of the company. Grover, who appeared in TV show Shark Tank India's first season as a judge (shark), has also promised to give a Mercedes to any employee who completes 5 years in his new company.

"We believe that our employees are our biggest asset, and we want to reward them for their hard work and dedication," Grover said. "By offering a unique equity program, we are able to attract the best and brightest minds in the industry, who are excited about the opportunity to build something truly revolutionary."

Another tactic that Grover is using to attract top talent is offering a flexible work environment. Third Unicorn encourages its employees to work from home, which allows them to balance their personal and professional lives.

"We understand that people have different needs and priorities, and we want to provide our employees with the flexibility they need to be successful," Grover said. "By offering a flexible work environment, we are able to attract top talent who may not be able to work in a traditional office setting."

Grover's approach seems to be working, as Third Unicorn has already attracted a number of experienced professionals from the banking and financial services sector. The company is also receiving interest from potential investors, who are excited about the opportunity to be a part of something truly revolutionary.

