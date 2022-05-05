Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
  Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
Apple stops accepting credit, debit card payments for app purchases, subscriptions in India. Here's what to do

Assisting its users regarding what to do if your card payment is declined in India, Apple in its one of the support pages under "billing for Apple subscriptions and media products in India payments" addressed the issue.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 20:11 IST
People line up at an Apple Store to buy the latest iPhone
Image Source : PTI

People line up at an Apple Store to buy the latest iPhone 13 handsets.

Apple seems to have stopped accepting credit, debit card payments for deduction of payments for apps subscriptions in India in line with government regulations after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed rules for recurring payments in October 2021.

The issue was highlighted after several users experienced payments decline while paying through debit or credit cards.

Assisting its users regarding what to do if your card payment is declined in India, Apple in its one of the support pages under "billing for Apple subscriptions and media products in India payments" addressed the issue.

The company said, "To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can add funds to your Apple ID balance."

"Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers."

"To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI."

