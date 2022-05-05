Apple stops accepting credit, debit card payments for app purchases, subscriptions in India. Here's what to do

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People line up at an Apple Store to buy the latest iPhone 13 handsets.

Apple seems to have stopped accepting credit, debit card payments for deduction of payments for apps subscriptions in India in line with government regulations after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed rules for recurring payments in October 2021.

The issue was highlighted after several users experienced payments decline while paying through debit or credit cards.

Assisting its users regarding what to do if your card payment is declined in India, Apple in its one of the support pages under "billing for Apple subscriptions and media products in India payments" addressed the issue.

The company said, "To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can add funds to your Apple ID balance."

"Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers."

"To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI."

